New royal baby follows in footsteps of siblings Prince George, Princess Charlotte with newborn accessory

Apr 23, 2018, 3:27 PM ET
PHOTO: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge leave the hospital with their newborn baby boy at the Lindo Wing, St Marys Hospital, London, April 23, 2018.PlayTim Rooke/REX via Shutterstock
When Prince William and Princess Kate’s newborn made his debut outside a London hospital, he did so in a shawl steeped in royal history.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, was swaddled in a shawl made by G.H. Hurt & Son, a Nottingham, England-based maker of lace knitwear that was founded in 1912.

PHOTO: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge leave the hospital with their newborn baby boy at the Lindo Wing, St Marys Hospital, London, April 23, 2018.Tim Rooke/REX via Shutterstock
The company has a “long-standing connection with The Royal Family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The newborn’s father, Prince William, and siblings, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week, all had shawls made by G.H. Hurt & Son when they were babies, according to Kensington Palace.

PHOTO: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge leave the hospital with their newborn baby boy at the Lindo Wing, St Marys Hospital, London, April 23, 2018.Hannah Mckay/Reuters
The style of shawl seen on William and Kate’s third child was not revealed by Kensington Palace.

PHOTO: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge leave the hospital with their newborn baby boy at the Lindo Wing, St Marys Hospital, London, April 23, 2018.John Stillwell/AP
The company has a collection of around one dozen baby shawls on its website, ranging in price from $50 to as much as $170.

George wore a shawl by G.H. Hurt & Son when he made his debut outside St. Mary’s Hospital after his birth in July 2013.

PHOTO:Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, depart The Lindo Wing with their newborn son, Prince George, at St Marys Hospital on July 23, 2013 in London.Oli Scarff/Getty Images
The company said in a statement at the time that George wore its Super-fine Merino Wool Christening Shawl, which retails now for around $75.

Charlotte was also wrapped in a shawl made by the company when she left St. Mary’s Hospital with William and Kate in May 2015.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte, at St Marys Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The princess wore a G.H. Hurt & Son Elegant Soft Wool Baby Shawl, which now retails for around $100, according to the company.

