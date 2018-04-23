When Prince William and Princess Kate’s newborn made his debut outside a London hospital, he did so in a shawl steeped in royal history.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, was swaddled in a shawl made by G.H. Hurt & Son, a Nottingham, England-based maker of lace knitwear that was founded in 1912.

Tim Rooke/REX via Shutterstock

The company has a “long-standing connection with The Royal Family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The newborn’s father, Prince William, and siblings, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week, all had shawls made by G.H. Hurt & Son when they were babies, according to Kensington Palace.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The style of shawl seen on William and Kate’s third child was not revealed by Kensington Palace.

John Stillwell/AP

The company has a collection of around one dozen baby shawls on its website, ranging in price from $50 to as much as $170.

George wore a shawl by G.H. Hurt & Son when he made his debut outside St. Mary’s Hospital after his birth in July 2013.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The company said in a statement at the time that George wore its Super-fine Merino Wool Christening Shawl, which retails now for around $75.

Charlotte was also wrapped in a shawl made by the company when she left St. Mary’s Hospital with William and Kate in May 2015.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The princess wore a G.H. Hurt & Son Elegant Soft Wool Baby Shawl, which now retails for around $100, according to the company.