Transcript for 10 people taken to hospitals after severe turbulence on flight into Philadelphia

and will discuss the new bill which will protect Mueller. Thanks. We want to move to a scare in midair. Severe tourbulence. At least ten people taken to the hospital and ABC is at Laguardia at New York. Eva good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, those passengers were 30 minutes out when they felt a huge drop. A free-fall sending drinks and people flying. There was just very slight turbulence for five seconds and then it felt like the whole plane was in free-fall. Tossing a commercial airliner around and at least ten people taken to the hospital. A good ten seconds where we thought it was bad news. Reporter: 299 people onboard American airlines flight 759 traveling from Greece to Philadelphia. Hit and started shaking and took a big drop. Babies screaming. People hitting the ceilings. Passengers showing the ceiling covered in drinks. Saying why it was short, it was scary. I mean I was pretty petrified. I was grabbing my family. The plane safely landing after 3:00 Saturday. Among those injured onboard three passengers, 7 crew. One of the flight attendants dislocated his left shoulder and we put his arm in a make-shift sling. The seatbelt sign was on at the time. We are taking care of our passengers and crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe. No word this morning on the extent of those injuries. Dan and Paula. Thanks for reporting from Laguardia this morning. What a nightmare. Yeah. Working for hours with his arm in a sling.

