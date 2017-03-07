Transcript for 11-year-old shares her hilarious case for why she should have a cat

I'd seen how in your case you really want a hat again later taste two your parents or gonna meet a kid who did this in a deep sleep researchers. Early any realistic way she wrote a six page report on the benefits of getting a cat. Complete with photos statistics and bullet point. Federal resistor posted the pictures and the essay on Twitter in a went viral sent out thousands of people are calling for this. That is get her name is remained says she's from San Antonio Texas let me just give you some bullet points that she gave her parents want tax save lives. People are 40% less likely to die from a heart attack if they own a cat so that's important and I when you're an eleven year old from San Antonio. They help our mood and stress fifteen to thirty minutes of quality time with cats can reduce anger stress and anxiety cats can warn you but seizures. She also pointed out that her parents are always word about her engaging too much screen time as she says if she had a cat she would interact with their devices less frequent. Yeah. That would change your life flight to get to save her life yeah mostly Japanese instructors who were cat fans around them I have six Brothers and sisters we didn't really have time for a lot of pent. I was running around chasing toddlers and the teenagers not cats but we did have a little kitten in a puppy dog teams so high colored only wanna come absolutely I don't like the most experienced baby sitter ever. After six siblings. And you get toddlers and cats can email your cat man but I have I have had cats and the barn but that we without one inside. Honestly I didn't picture I'd they have a picture that heavenly chant that was taking. I say yes yeah. You have to confess I have. That's taxi taxi I don't look at my I had a cat named John Snickers because she looked like he chewed up Snickers bar well yeah that's. So now covered it here yeah. Sad that led to cat. We have that we my wife and I we have three cats one of them is named Steve which just that was full name and he hats and dental problems so he has only fourteenth. And it's even our other guests and we call him ruthless and toothless. Yeah need to guess there is that then he easily get bored jaded and right here in the background and that's that haven't put on a lot. I loved and let us isn't one of his advice through remains that if you're gonna get a cat. Get a cat from an animal shelter this is a three way. On life coated humane society go to asked. EC expect after her parents as an yes. If you're getting ecstatic capex identity for everybody and I we've got another pretty remarkable young woman to talk about next dies the story of the very young entrepreneur or who is on the move in Little Rock, Arkansas. Seven year old Kai Leigh started a lemonade stand in her grandmother's front yard last year but guess what if you Stuart gone mobile she's turned it into week food truck. Available for hire the business has become a family affair with highly Vermont Gabrielle Williams and her grandmother Lisa Williams and they are all joining us now from Kiley is lemonade stand in what. Rock. Okay. And yes highly could tell me how's business been this summer. Evening news. That's it was a good report. Can't really tell me how things all got started. Once it. With the Marlins name in front of my Handspring are and we did not in she did that will witness legs yeah that's it and got it is not land. And the rest that this. Gary and not what are you hoping that she learns from this experience. She's learning the peoples in those lining how to save my niece is planning to be more comfortable and this thing and then out of being a bit. Yeah and leave that grandmother right you have to be self proud I know you how about two but tell me how about you act. I am so proud. We have so much fun together. She wants to be. Upgrade hammer. She. Loves. To come already said when mom let them not to accompany them let them make lemonade today so you know we have great bond together. And and violent. Hey Nana mop. And. He said that would no hesitation. I have by the way get real you have like you wouldn't you you lost your leverage over your daughter she's got more money than anybody how do you you know how do you publisher which he's you know got back cash. Oh she's is doing here then nobody's being. Is that like a mom who's without those daughters of the bonds and. Did you all for joining had a continuing success and the London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.