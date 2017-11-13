Transcript for 11th annual Burlington Coat Drive kicks off live on 'GMA'

good ??? We are kicking off our annual warm coats & warm hearts drive. 11th year partnering with Burlington. This we are we focus on communities in need. In it can and Florida, Burlington donating thousands of gift cars and coats to people devastated by the hurricanes and we'll tell you how you can help in just a moment but first a look back at a decade of coat drives. Time to donate. Let's go. For 11 years now we've teamed up with Burlington. Hi. You our kind viewers. I wanted to help people get warm. Reporter: And some very famous faces. Hi, I'm Katie Holmes. Here you go, stay warm. Whoo-hoo. Reporter: To deliver over 1.8 million warm coats to those in need. And this year is all about communities coming together. It's getting cold outside. Why don't you donate a coat. Bring gently worn coats to your local Burlington store to donate. Put your hands up like this. That fits. Reporter: The coats Tay local and keep your community warm. It makes me warm. That's the goal. It's so easy get involved. This year we're really focusing on community and there are three ways to help. You can donate a coat. Spread the word by asking your community group to donate or make it a day of giving. Come in with your group to make a donation right here. Right now it's time to kick off the drive so, audience, are we ready? Let's go. Here we go. ??? out of my control pushing ??? ??? feel it in my bones oh whoa ??? ??? whoa oh whoa objection something big is happening ??? Off to a great start. Thank you, everybody in the audience. We have Burlington associates here and we have the bishop R. Cheerleaders here. Let's get those coats in the bins and we are very close now to hitting the 2 million coat mark this year. To do that we need you all to get out and donate. More information for you on our website as always, goodmorningamerica.com on yaho goodmorningamerica.com on Yahoo!

