Transcript for 12 killed in Mexico tour bus crash

We turn now to that breaking news and bus crash in Mexico. We now know at least 12 people were killed including five American tourists and Victor Oquendo is in Miami with the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Those tourists were on their way to the mayan ruins, an excursion. Many of them passengers on board the "Celebrity equinox" ship that left from Miami and learned that five of the people dead are Americans, one victim a minor. This morning, authorities confirming five Americans among the dozen killed in a bus crash on vacation in Mexico in there were a lot of dead people. Vitor was one of the tourists from two royal caribbean ships, the "Celebrity equinox" and "Serenade of the seas." They were on an excursion to the mayan ruins about an hour from where they docked. Four hours south of cancun. The seat belts were tied below. The seat, so no one told us to put the seat belts on, but my wife's sister saw it. Reporter: Local hospitals treating at least 18 more victims. Carrie from Portland, Oregon was also on the Roybal excursion to see those ruins but she was on a different bus. The whole windshield is gone and that side was smashed -- it had fallen sideways. It looked like -- I think by itself I think it just ran out of control. We could have hely been the ones on that bus. Reporter: They're big draws and tours exploring everything from island safaris in St. Kitten's. You'll get to see the tropical flora and fauna. Breathtaking views and more. Reporter: Royal caribbean telling ABC news our hearts go out to all those involved. We're doing all we can to care for our guests including assisting with medical care and transportation. Mission staff from the united States rushed to Mexico to assess the situation and learned both ships, "Celebrity equinox" and Armando serrano will continue as planned and won't be back in Florida until later this week. Thank you, Victor. Our prayers are with those families.

