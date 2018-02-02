Transcript for 12-year-old in custody after 'accidental' shooting: Police

Later. We turn to the latest on S that school shooting in los Angeles that left four students wounded and a 12-year-old under rest arrest. Clayton Sandell is there at the ho school and, Clayton, police are now saying they believe it was an accident. Reporter: That's right, robin and this morning that girl is G being held in juvenile hall as ve investigators try and figure outer where and how she got a gun and Y why sherought it here. This morning, questions about why a preteen girl allegedly brought a loaded handgun to her L.A. Middle school. Gunshots were heard on location. Reporter: Shooting two assm classmates, an adult and two other kids injured by guying glass and metal.th the call Thursday morning triggering a massive response, ce officers searching students one by one. She just said they were on lockdown and he was in tears. I I prepare for things like this but that was my own kid. Reporter: One struck a -yea 15-year-old boy in the head. He is expected to survive. Gunshot wounds to the head are very lethal.e the vast majority do not do ll. Well. In this particular circumstance this child was extremely lucky.e the trajectory of the bullet did not hit any vital structures that were an immediate threat to life. Reporter: Overnight police arresting the girl for scha discharging a gun at school but pe appears the shooting was accidental. Students who saw it say the sameing. Thing. Was it an accident or was it -- It was an accident. Because they thought it was a Y toy gun. Okay. But then it shot. R Reporter: Now police aren't saying how the girl was able to T get the gun inside the school T but officials say the campus is safe and classes will be back in session this morning.bi robin. All right, Clayton, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.