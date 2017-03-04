Transcript for 14-year-old faces charges for sexual assault streamed on Facebook

We'll move on to the latest on that sexual assault live streamed on Facebook. 14-year-old Chicago boy is due in court to face charges for assaulting a 15-year-old girl and police now say that more arrests are coming. ABC's linsey Davis with the details. Reporter: Police say at least 40 people watched the video and did nothing at all to stop it. An alleged gain rape of a 15-year-old Chicago girl. One arrest was made and the police say we can expect several more. A 14-year-old is behind bars this morning for what police are calling a disturbing sexual assault streamed live on Facebook and officials are on the hunt to make more arrests. Investigators say as many as 40 people viewed the video but no one called police. It just disgusts me that people would look at those videos and not pick up the phone and dial 911. Reporter: Police say the 15-year-old victim was lured to a home by one of the suspects where she was brutally attacked. It's disgusting. She was so scared. Reporter: The victim's mom was sent screen shots of the video and immediately took them to police who then worked with Facebook and obtained social media search warrants to identify at least two of the possible six suspects. All teen boys and one of their adult relatives. The young man responsible, they humiliated themselves, humiliated their families and now they're going to be held accountable for what they did. Reporter: This isn't the only time Facebook live has been used to stream a crime. This Is hilarious. Reporter: A group of teens were arrested after this kidnap and the 14-year-old currently behind bars in this incident faces charges for felony aggravated criminal sexual assault and manufacturing and dissemination of child pornography. This was a torture, not just a textual assault. It was a torture. Facebook took the video down after police alerted them to the video and say we work hard to create a safe environment on Facebook and will remove videos that depict sexual assault and are shared to glorify violence. Police are looking athether the people who viewed the video but did nothing to stop it could be held accountable. You were talking about 40 people watching it and somebody would have said, boy, this is not right and called the police. Thank you.

