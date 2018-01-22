Transcript for Over 160,250 coats donated this year through the Burlington Coat Drive

grand finale of the Burlington coat drive. We have Disney volunteers and Burlington associates here the to donate. Throw your coats in. Even get on over. Thank you so much. It has been an amazing ten weeks. We want to look at all we were able to accomplish this year. Partnering with Burlington and delivering good. We kicked off our annual coat drive with the help of the audience and a cheer. And we got help every step of the way. From superstars. And our amazing viewers. Your donations making all the difference. In a year where wild weather wreaked havoc from coast to coast. It's so warm. And it's pretty. Can I give you this coat? Reporter: Christina going viral when a video posted on Facebook showed her giving a coat to man in need. Burlington so inspired, they donated to charities of her choice. I want other people to be inspired. One act of kindness led to 500 coats. Reporter: On Friday, she was there as the organizations picked them up. Happy to keep her community warm. Thank you, Burlington! And the giving continues all day. You have until closing tonight to drop off more coats. Any coat you donate stays in your community. It will help keep your own neighbors warm. Before we reveal just how many coats we have collected this year. We have one more celebrity donation. Daymond John. Get out here. The shark is in the house. Thank you for donating. Of course. Get it in there. All right. Everyone counts. How many coats you all have donate snd are you ready? This year, three, two, one. Turn around, everybody. 160, 160,253 people will get warm coats. I love it. So guys, what that means is that we need just 9,000 more coats donated today to reach the 2 million coat mark for the 11 years we have been doing this. If anybody has a coat, come on up. Let's do this. In the meantime, we'll be right

