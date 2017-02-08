Transcript for 17-year-old opens emergency door on plane

Now to that incident in San Francisco's airport where a 17-year-old passenger opened an emergency door on a plane, jumped out on the tarmac before being caught and Nick watt is in Los Angeles with the story. Good morning, Nick. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, other passengers described the teen as anxious and fidgety before he suddenly popped that overwing emergency door. He jumped off the plane. Reporter: A passenger captured the harrowing scene inside the cabin just seconds after a 17-year-old jumped out of the moving plane. We just saw the person sliding off the wing and hitting the ground running. Reporter: It landed at San Francisco airport when the teenager opened an emergency exit door and leapt. Just standard landing and everyone noticed that the door had come off. We have an over-wing exit that is open and a passenger get off to the wing. That's correct? Can you see that from the tower? Reporter: The teen grabbed on the airfield by a construction crew. Only guy standing there with the maintenance guys without a vest. Repter: More than a dozen law enforcement agents swarmed the plane. The man who was sitting next to the teen taken in for questioning. The people next to him, they seemed pretty surprised when he jumped. Reporter: The suspect, a U.S. Citizen was arrested on the tarmac by police. Airport officials telling us no runways were impacted, no operations affected and no one was injured. So what happens to the kid? Well, the FBI was involved in the investigation. But it's clear this is in no way terror related so, George, the case has been handed back to the San Francisco officials. Any idea what it was? Unclear this kid was traveling by himself. He was 17 years old. That is all we know. The plane landed. He popped the door, onto the wing, down and off. So strange. Okay, Nick, thanks very much.

