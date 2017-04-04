Transcript for 17-year-old recovers from Florida shark attack

We are back with that terrifying shark attack in Florida. A teen on spring break bitten in waist deep water and forced to get more than 100 stitches. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with that story. Good morning, Diane. Reporter: That Louisville teen was in town to pitch for a softball tournament and may have quick happeneds to thank for saving her in that attack. Experts are warning more sharks could be on the way giving us tips on how we can all stay safe. This morning a 17-year-old girl is recovering from being attacked by a shark off the coast of Florida Sunday. Caitlyn Taylor has more than 120 stitches. She has the complete bite imprint of a big shark on her thigh. So she will have some interesting scars for the rest of her life. Reporter: Her mother says her daughter and friends were standing on a sandbar when they saw what they thought was a dolphin. Caitlyn says she turned around and just the head of it was coming in on a wave towards her and, you know, she said she turned to swim back to shore and she said she felt it just grab her and, you know, lift her off of the bottom. Reporter: Her mother tells ABC's Panama City affiliate that Caitlyn managed to get away by punching the shark in the nose then making her way back to shore where witnesses rushed to her aid. This morning officials say it could have been far worse. Appeared the shark just bit, realized it wasn't part of its Normal diet, Normal prey and just released the vic. There was no shaking, there was no tearing. Reporter: With summer mass approaching experts are warning beachgoers to expect more shark sightings as they migrate up the coast to warmer waters. Any activity will stimulate fish life that works its way up to sharks. Reporter: A fisherman caught video of what he says was a great white off the northern coast of Florida in that's a great white, brother. You don't see that every day. Reporter: Last week a drone captured video off palm beach, Florida, of a shark swimming under this woman. You can avoid these accidents by avoiding nighttime. Avoiding diving at dusk, avoiding in areas where you so a lot of fish activity or fisherman. Caitlyn writes she is beyond lucky to be alive but her mom actually says she was most upset about missing her softball game. Wow! Okay. That wouldn't have been foremost on my mind but we're flat she's okay. Glad she's okay. First thing that came to mind. Some other close calls. The one of the shark swilling under the woman, it gives me the heebie-jeebies. Makes me love my swimming pool. I think pina coladas are a good shark deterrent. They left that out.

