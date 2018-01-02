Transcript for 1980s TV star to file police report against former co-star

We are back with Nicole Eggert stepping up her fight with Scott Baio now flying back to Los Angeles to file a police report against him over those abuse allegations and, Amy, we all watched Scott with you. That's right. And he denied those allegation, in fact, he said it was impossible that any abuse happened on or off the set of "Charles in charge" and Baio says he has no concerns facing the authorities on Eggert's claims. Nicole Eggert fighting back, the former "Charles in charge" star telling TMZ she's planning on filing a sexual battery report against former co-star Scott Baio. I'm headed to L.A. I'm going to meet with a special unit that handles these cases. Reporter: That was hours after Baio defended himself saying if he thought they were illegal she should report them. You told her to go to police. Yes. If she had allegations and she now says she may do just that. Do you have any concerns? No. Why would I have a concern over something that I didn't do? So you do still planning on filing a police report. He asked for it. Reporter: Baio telling ABC news he's pleased with her decision saying we've been asking Nicole Eggert to make a sworn police report since last year rather than take her claims to social media. Eggert accusing Baio of abuse appearing with Lisa bloom touching on legal options available to her. A civil case is an option. A defamation is an option or go on with her life. Reporter: Eggert sharing during the interview why she says she waited so long to speak out. I didn't want anybody to know and I denied it. I denied, denied for so long. Even made excuses. Even told stories differently than how they went because I wanted to protect that it was, you know, this was not statutory rape and this was not -- I was not a vic and thought, you know what, being a victim is just not something to be ashamed about. Reporter: Scott Baio has vehemently denied the allegations against him so at this point it's a he said/she said. And Baio in his defense pointed out those changes in Eggert's story using her own words in previous interviews to defend himself saying she said it, not me and that's the truth. It's going to be difficult after all this time. It certainly is. Amy, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.