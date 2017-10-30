Transcript for 1st criminal charges expected in Russia investigation

All right, ginger. Now to Washington and that major development in the Russia investigation. The first arrest could be made this morning. Special counsel Robert Mueller seeks charges against at least one unidentified person and Pierre Thomas has the latest. Good morning. Reporter: That's right. We're expecting to see as early as today the first criminal charges filed in the special counsel's Russia investigates. Indictments could be made public by this afternoon with someone being arrested and charged. We're still waiting on the identity of the suspect or suspects and potential charges, but it's a dramatic moment and all of official Washington is holding its breath with these potential charges, everyone involved will be put on notice that Robert Mueller's team is serious and this is no small matter and everyone will, of course, be looking to see if the potential charges connect to anyone in the president's circle, robin. We may not know who will be indicted but what has been the main focus of the investigation so far? Reporter: What we know is that for the last five months Mueller has been investigating whether the trump campaign or any of its associates colluded with the Russians in the 2016 presidential election and investigating the finances of Paul manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn and also been looking at possible obstruction of justice regarding the firing of former FBI director James Comey. The president's attorneys say they have been cooperating with the special counsel and the president has nothing to hide. This is a big moment for Mueller, former FBI director who was confirmed unanimously twice by the senate. Everyone will be dissecting the who and why of this dime and whether it's significant, robin. We will, all right, thank you.

