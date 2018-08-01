Transcript for 1st look at the hottest new gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show

We'll move on to Las Vegas where they're about to host the super bowl, the technology world. The consumer electronics world starts tomorrow and Rebecca Jarvis is on the ground with a sneak peek at what we expect to see in 2018 and beyond. Good morning, Rebecca. Hey, good morning, George. Yes, this is one of the big new breaks they are at ces, the airband about the size of an apple watch and it can detect pollution and toxins in the environment realtime and I want to give you a sense of that. This is a bottle of ammonia. Many people in their household products will have ammonia in their household products. If we open this bottle, this is the device right here, and we close the ammonia in with the device, here you can see in very realtime. Something expectant mothers would want to know about, family was want to know about, schools, hospitals would want to know about, you can see in realtime the toxins and the pollution in the environment. Right here you see the yellow right here. That is the area surround where we are, the green is the area outside. The yellow indicating that there are more toxins in our environment and right here you can see huh-uh money Ya right there. It's the yellow line that starts rising. That is the ammonia as it riseness this environment and becomes less safe for us to be in, George. If our audience is any indication, that is going to take off pretty well, don't you think? The reaction. I think it's an interesting thing, robin. The technology that lives inside of this wearable is what's really the breakthrough here. It's a tiny nano chip that can do all of this and measure all of this and we've been told in this is the kind of thing that could show up in school, hospitals as that tiny nano chip. The company has a deal to putting it in parking meters so it can measure the type of environment that we live within every day. Rebecca, I guess we'll pull out the camera. You got an assistant by your side. This is the guy. Hello, buddy. Hey, buddy, hello, buddy. A minute ago he was the great assistant. He's shy. Everybody in the audience in New York loves it, right? So the team here from France, can you come on in and show us more how it's done. We actually went through this, of course, this is live television. We went through this with buddy. Go ahead and get started. The blue frog robotics team is here from France. Show us how he dances if you'd like. So he can do everything from tell us the weather at least he could a few moments ago. Telling us the weather, to telling us a joke, to dancing, George. And robin. Rebecca, you're a real pro. You are a real pro. I got to give it to you. Who was this marketing to? Democrat me effect. Sorry. This is going to come out this year later in September and hopefully by September buddy will be good to go by September, yeah. Exactly. They're marketing buddy to everybody from families to senior citizens, the elderly. He can dance. Here tez dancing. Buddy is going to get a time-out. Yeah. Go sit in the corner, buddy. Oh, my goodness. For $1500 buddy comes out later this year. Tell us more what we can expect. At the conference. Well, so -- buddy will come out later this year for $1500. One of the things that has come up at ces while there is a ton of amazing technology, one of the things that we don't have at ces are a number of women keynote speakers. In fact, there has been this hashtag ces so male, yes. They've taken buddy who I assume is a guy. They've taken buddy out offing picture but there are so many women who are behind these incredible products. We will love to see women like the airnaus product. They want to see more women and we're not seeing them. That's why there is this hashtag ces so male because we haven't seen female keynote speakers. And fix buddy too. Bye, buddy. Bye, guys. During the piece you didn't hear, George, she said buddy needs a time-out. That's what she said.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.