Transcript for 1st look at the must-have toys for the holiday season

The calendar may say July, but it's Christmas for toy manufacturers, ready to roll out what they think will be on San Santa's wish list. Here's an early look at mattel's lineup with classic favorites and toys inspired by movies. I. Am. Speed. Reporter: If you have a need for speed, look no further than lightning quk queen. Mattel rolling out this interface car. You're not winning this. Reporter: And fans of the new "Cars 3" will find it hard to resist this. Re-creates the speedway in the movie. He's better than even you. Reporter: There's another movie inspiring toys this year. ??? Wonder woman ??? mattel's "Wonder woman" is in teen form. Reporter: She comes with her iconic lasso. This is American girl. This is our one of a kind doll. Reporter: For the first time, you can custom order the doll. Pick her hair, outfit, accessories, making her as unique as you. It comes in this awe sh packaging and has your name written right on it. Reporter: And for the little ones, megabloks elephant that raid. And day trail behind the elephant. Reporter: Once the parade is over, everything goes back in here. When it comes to toys, you can't lift I but I can. Santa might have trouble fitting this down the chimney. This would blow any kid's mind. Art smash beat out 35 amateur toymakers. Winning on the first reality series. The judges, kids, of course. You can make any color. You can mix. Reporter: The kit comes with sketches and dyes. Once it mixes with water, it becomes liquid art. Oh this is really fun. I actually feel like an artist even though I'm terrible with art. We're having fun with liquid art. And Ken and Barbie, as you can seerks a little bit of a makeover. You're going to find slim, broad, and original. Is that a Ken doll with a man bun? This is a man bun. And jorts. What's wrong with jorts? What is is this? It's liquid art. The man bun. The jorts. I love it. Rob, you're havinging fun with that wristwatch. You're supposed to control lightning Mcqueen. You told me to play with a toy, I'm going to play with it. You're supposed to control the water around. Mom and dad in the control room are telling us it's time to cut this play date short.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.