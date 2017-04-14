Transcript for 24 people stranded on roller coaster in Maryland

Now to that -- to two dozen roller coaster rideers in Maryland who got a longer ride than expected stuck for hours 0 feet in the air and David Kerley is in prince George's county where it all happened. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. These thrill riders got a spring break scare yesterday when their roller coaster got stuck 100 feet in the air. Firefighters started the rescue with ladders and pulled children first and then started bringing out the adults. It only lasts a minute 15 and four hours into the darkness to get all those people off the roller coaster and the amusement park here is telling ABC news the joker's jinx did not complete its regular ride cycle causing it to stop at a safe location on the track adding that the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before it re-opens and, Michael, we're told that most of the folks last night were actually calm so firefighters took their time getting them out. This isn't the first time this ride has had problems. Reporter: No, in fact, back in 2014 the same ride also got stuck at about 75 feet into the air. They were able to get everybody off safely that time as well, Michael. Thank you, David Kerley.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.