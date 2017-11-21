Transcript for 2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of groping

Now those troubling new allegations of sexual misconduct affecting the senate. A second woman says senator Al Franken groped her. Franken was a sitting senator at the time on this one. Critics are calling for an investigation. ABC's David Wright is on capitol hill with that story for us. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Senator Franken tells us he has no plans to resign and welcomes an ethics investigation but as this institution like so many others grapples with the behavior of some of the men in its midst, it's a bipartisan issue. Senator Franken's second accuser, 33-year-old Lindsay Menz told kr CNN the senator grabbed her rear end when she posed with him at the Minnesota state fair for this photo shared on social media. As my husband took the picture he put his hand full-fledged on my rear, she said. He totally grabbed my butt. Franken tells ABC news I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people and I certainly don't remember taking this picture but adds I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected. These new allegations come just days after radio personality Leeann tweeden accused Franken of forcibly kissing her backstage during their 2006 USO tour. I was just disgusted. Reporter: On the military flight home the USO photographer snapped this picture. The senator has been keeping a low profile holed up in his daughter's Washington, D.C. Home. He's issued a blanket apology saying he'll cooperate with the ethics investigation, quote, I respect women. I don't respect men who don't and the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed. In Alabama no such mea culpa from Republican Roy Moore. Pressure does not cause me want to step down. It causes me to want to stand up. Reporter: Eight separate women have accused him of sexual misconduct. Some of them say Moore molested them when they were teenagers. That Alabama special election takes place in early December. It's essentially become a referendum on those allegations, meanwhile, here in Washington, senator Franken is already feeling the heat. Last night pbs edited him out of a Kennedy center special honoring David Letterman.

