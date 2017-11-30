Over 30,000 coats donated so far through the Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive

ABC News' Ginger Zee brings the latest tally of coats donated this year to those in need through "GMA" and Burlington's 11th annual Warm Coats and Warm Hearts Coat Drive.
0:33 | 11/30/17

