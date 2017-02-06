Transcript for At least 35 dead in Philippine resort attack

Turning now to that deadly attack at a popular resort in the Philippines, chaos unfolding as a gunman stormed that scene firing shots and setting fire to casino tables, ABC's Alex Perez has the latest details. Reporter: It was midnight local time when this man armed with a machine gun stormed the packed casino at this Manila resort. Oh, my god, you guys, I can hear gunshots. Reporter: Unleashing a hail of gunfire, shooting at gambling machines and setting tables on fire. Patrons fearing a terrorist attack stampeding for the exits. Dozens injured in the chaos and confusion. The next I saw he started a huge fire. Then we just started running. The woman who filmed in video from a neighboring apartment building. Oh, right behind resorts world. Reporter: Watching as the resort went up in flames. I could see people running and I saw people trying to jump out of the window on the second floor. Reporter: Authorities now say it was not a terrorist attack but a casino heist gone wrong. The suspect stealing some $2.3 million worth of casino chips, seven long hours after the ordeal began authorities discovering the suspect took his own life. And this morning the grim death toll, at least 37 killed. Not from gunfire but from smoke inhalation. Many of the victims found in the bathroom where they hid to escape the chaos. We are still investigating and trying to ascertain why somebody would be so senseless. Reporter: And investigators are now carefully reviewing surveillance footage as they work to figure out what the exact motive may have been here. Amy. A tragedy all around, Alex, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.