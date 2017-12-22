-
Now Playing: Katy Perry explains why she went public with Taylor Swift feud
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry on Las Vegas shooting: 'Prayer without action is powerless'
-
Now Playing: Christmas weekend travel troubles across the country
-
Now Playing: Last-minute shoppers search for holiday deals
-
Now Playing: Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax bill
-
Now Playing: SpaceX rocket launch sparks reports of strange light
-
Now Playing: Miss America pageant CEO suspended amid leaked emails
-
Now Playing: Mariah Carey gets second-chance New Year's performance
-
Now Playing: Holiday gift tech tips for parents
-
Now Playing: Meghan Trainor engaged to 'Dear Future Husband' Daryl Sabara
-
Now Playing: The 2017 holiday season stats you didn't know
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer shares full-body Tabata interval workout
-
Now Playing: Calif. police search for possible serial shooter
-
Now Playing: What to expect when flying for Christmas
-
Now Playing: Evacuation orders lifted in California after wildfires
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at the holiday episodes of 'Black-ish,' 'The Goldbergs' and 'The Middle'
-
Now Playing: 98 Degrees performs 'Seasons of Love' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares original holiday dessert recipes on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Katy Perry makes 9-year-old cancer survivor's wish come true
-
Now Playing: Fashion designer Christian Siriano shares the inspiration behind his iconic gowns