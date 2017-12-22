Transcript for 37-year-old charged with stalking Katy Perry

Now to a scare for Katy Perry. An alleged stalker arrested. A judge ruling he is a credible threat ordering him to keep away. ABC's linsey Davis is here with more. This isn't the first time he's allegedly tried to grab her, right? You're right. According to the police report he tried to contact her in Canada twice and in multiple cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Orlando and allegedly told authorities I will do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry. This morning a man is behind bars charged with aggravated stalking of Katy Perry. He says he's going to do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry. He follows her all around the country. Reporter: Pawel jurski from Poland in the U.S. On a tourist Visa has aid submitted to following the singer of smash hits like "Roar." Follows her all around the country from Toronto to Chicago to Michigan to Florida, according to a police report obtained by "The Miami herald." In Miami Wednesday night jurski allegedly entered a restricted area of the americanairlines arena attempting to rush toward the stage and according to that report, jurski recently went to a hotel Perry was staying in and hid in a stairwell. Traveling around the country, it's things fans do to go see concerts. That is common that they literally have dead heads that literal travel from place to place -- This is not the grateful dead. This is a woman who is performing and he says he's going to do whatever it takes to be with her. Heel toed her to a restaurant. Where was that? In Tampa. He goes to her hotel and hides in the stairwell. He rushes towards the stage area, the restricted area at the aaa arena. It's a little bit more than going to a concert. Reporter: The judge ordered jurski to stay away from Perry, her home and all concert venues. Jurski remains behind bars this morning. Katy Perry has a huge following of fans. The Katy cats they're called and seen how quickly that devotion can turn into obsession. Strange argument to compare them to dead heads. They're usually pretty chill. The judge knew that too. Duly noted.

