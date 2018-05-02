42 states report high levels of flu-like activity: CDC

This year's rate of flu-like activity is the worst in 15 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency is also warning that flu season could last until May.
02/05/18

Moment of a lifetime. New signs the flu is intensifying. 42 states report high flew activity. Linsey Davis is in the emergency room in Paterson, New Jersey. Reporter: Good morning, George. This is the fourth busiest E.R. In the country. They're so crowded here. They're doubling up patients in the rooms. Take a look at the hallways here. These gurneys, this is another place they're putting patients. Nationwide, the number of pediatric deaths due to flu season, 53 in just the past week, an increase in deaths from pneumonia and inflew influenza. In some case, doctors' offices are so overloaded, they're saying, hey, do not pass go. Go directly to your local E.R. The CDC says it's possible flu season can last until may. Oh, man. In till my? We told you about the

