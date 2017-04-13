Transcript for The 4th trimester: Expert tips for looking great after giving birth

of the year but also one of my favorite, a good mommy makeover. A new mommy makeover. Emily Parr just gave birth nine weeks ago and now getting a fourth trimester transformation. We will see her new look in a moment but first we've got great tips on how to look and feel your best in the fourth trimester. A-list mommies are dressing the part. The fourth trimester where a woman's body is still changing. This is the time when we should be celebrating the body and how amazing it is but often women are feeling like their body is not good enough. Reporter: Robin for sue Lilly says it's all about comfort and fashion. Look for fabrics that stretch with you. Rayon is great for that or anything with spandex. Reporter: Tip two, invest in strong undergarments like tummy control, leggings and a nursing sleep bra. A great essential especially as you're going to have fluctuation with cup size. Reporter: If your doctor approves consider a belly bandit. It slips around your waist and as your tummy shrinks down you can help bring it down to your prepregnancy shape earlier. Rosie pope, creative director here and the mastermind behind the trance pore nation we are about to reveal. Rosie, I love your clothes and what you do. Fourth trimester, how do we get into that transformational wardrobe? What do we look for. As you know you look about six months pregnant after you have your baby, not what you're hoping for but you do. You don't come home just flat. It's important to have outfits that can really get smaller with you instead of growing with you. Details like this are great, this jacket can fit you as you've had your baby and as you get smaller, it can change size. Good investment. That makes a huge difference. Okay, then a lot of people are nursing which is fantastic but you have nursing bras which are great but then you have a big old dress or sweater over top. You still have to get naked. Easy access, nursing friendly is important. And I love this because beautiful easy access and also you can use it as a nursing cover-up for you and your babe. It's so beautiful. Things -- that way you're investing in something for a very long time. Yeah, because you really want to be able to use it beyond that fourth trimester. We know you facilitated this transformation. We showed you her before, just nine weeks ago had that baby. This is Jordan her husband and little Lucy, what a sweetheart, oh, my goodness. This has to be so exciting for you. Very exciting. It's a rough time the first couple of months. Oh, for sure. No offense, Lucy. Let's do this. There she is before. Let's bring out Emily now, new mommy makeover. So sweet. Wow. Hey. Emily, you stepped right up there. How do you feel? You look amazing. I feel amazing. I needed this. Yes. How many new mommies could be saying that? I'm sure everyone. I'm sure you heard the tips before. What did we do here? How did we transform. We went for an outfit that made her feel the most beautiful and for a new mom that is the most important thing. You have the most confidence and know new mommy needs as much confidence as you can. A new look that isn't billowy that accent waited her neck and shoulder line and made her feel sexy but not too sexy. Her baby is only nine weeks ole. You look fantastic. Thank you. You don't have to spend a lot of money. Available at Kohl's for under $100. You don't have to spend too much. You could go hug the family. So beautiful. Thank you. Emily looks beautiful. Lucy, way to go. Thank you, guys, so much for

