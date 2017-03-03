Transcript for 5th grader who gave marketing advice to Tesla is 'really, really excited' they're using her idea

So, most big car companies use high bait marketing executives and ad agencies to get the word out about their projects. Tesla which sells very high-end electric vehicles does none of that. A Michigan fifth grader named ria noticed the lack of advertising and wrote a letter to the CEO Elon Musk and she suggested that he hold a competition to see who can make the best homemade ad for the company and should air the winner and posted it on Twitter and what do you know, Elon Musk wrote back. He said great idea. We'll do it so right now we'll talk to this future marketing executive. Bria is joining us via Skype. Hi, Bria. So, how excited are you that Tesla is actually using your idea? I'm really, really excited and I didn't think that would happen. I didn't even think he would answer. And I was just -- I'm so, so happy. Do you have any suggestions of what they should do in terms of this ad? What would you write? What would you say? Something that will like entertain people and like get their attention. So, Bria, how did you get into Tesla? Well, my dad writes about cars and he is always talking about it so I kind of like learned about it from him and other family members. And you think it's a pretty cool car? Yeah, I think it's really cool. Good taste. So are you going to get involved in the contest? Do you have an idea for an ad? Well, I don't know have a Tesla car but I might -- I don't know though. I'm still deciding. Well, you know what, Bria, you know what this means, your dad has to buy you a Tesla car. How about that? I like that. I think Elon Musk can spring for one after you gave him the idea. I do too. He's going to get a free marketing campaign. We love that. Thank you. Thank you. Good to talk to you. She's got six years before she can drive. Great to see somebody so young and so smart -- writes that letter and throws it out there and gets a response from Elon Musk which is awesome on his part as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.