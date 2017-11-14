{"id":51134550,"title":"5th woman accuses Roy Moore of sexual misconduct ","duration":"3:37","description":"Beverly Young Nelson says Moore assaulted her when she was 16 as reports emerge that Moore frequented a mall allegedly looking for teen girls, while he faces dwindling support within the GOP. ","url":"/GMA/video/5th-woman-accuses-roy-moore-sexual-misconduct-51134550","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}