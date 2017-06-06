Transcript for Abby Wambach sends support to girl banned from soccer game

Now we'll bring in Diane. You have the story of a young soccer star, disqualified from a tournament because of the way she looks. Here's what she said about it. Said it's only because the looks that like when they look at me they think I'm a boy but I'm really not. Now, Diane, MILI and her family presented that insurance card that showed she was a girl. Apparently he didn't believe it. It must have been heart break for her. Her dad said cry add as soon as she received this news. This is tough to take as anybody but for her team. The team out of this during the finals. But her dad said he talked to her about it and she loves soccer more than anything. The very next day she was out on the field playing again. Wow. Kick the whole team out sounds so unfair. On top of that but they had a lot of soccer stars who came to her defense? She has big names having her back. Abby Wambach not only tweeted about it but sent her a really beautiful video message. Hey, MILI Hernandez, I've heard the news and all I can say is that your courage and your bravery is going to help that next kid that's put in a similar situation. You can do anything you want to do and you can be anything you want to be. Guess what, you can look like whatever you need to look like to do it. Good for her right there. I'm kind of mystified. How did the organizers explain this. They haven't. As far as we've seen the family has done tons of interviews and the organization that made this call has not objection complained other than the team can appeal so now they're leaving it at that but, you know, she's not only hearing from Abby Wambach but Mia hamm as well who also tweeted about this saying we would love to host you at one of our camps. So she may not have gotten to play in the finals but she'll get to play with armie hammer which is pretty cool and the team has the option to appeal this decision so this probably won't be the last we'll hear about it. Diane, thanks very much.

