Transcript for Accountants will not work Oscars show again, academy says

We move on to that new fallout for that big Oscar blunder. Two accountants at the center of the best picture mix-up have been banned from going back on the red carpet. That was done by Sheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the film academy and joins by Lindsay Miller. Lindsay, what did them in on top of the mistake were the selfie toto. There's new pictures that really don't look good. They show Brian Cullinan backstage, he's distracted on his phone. He's clearly holding two envelopes just before sending Warren beatty and Faye Dunaway on stage and also tweeted and later deleted a photo of Emma stone backstage. That was at 9:05 three minutes before "La la land" was mistakenly declared the winner. And then to add insult to injury, apparently sources are saying that he was explicitly told no social media during the show. Ooh. That will do it. That will do it. Right. Lindsay, Brian Cullinan has been -- they said he's the guy who made the mistake but Martha Ruiz has been banned too. Why did they ban her? Well, you know, this is the biggest night in Hollywood and it's a hugely important relationship for pricewaterhousecoopers, their accounting firm which has been doing it for 83 years so I think they had to hold people accountable and the reason they have two accountants they have a team to prevent mistakes from happening to kind of serve as a stopgap. Pricewaterhousecoopers said they didn't follow protocol. They didn't move fast enough to correct the error once it was unfolding, so while they haven't fired them from the firm, we also have yet to see if the oscars are going to maintain their relationship with pricewaterhousecoopers go that's what I was going to ask. So far price Waterhouse still has the contract. Yes, as far as we know but the academy hasn't said whether they'll continue that. There are some other changes being talked about as well. Bodyguards being hired? Yes, so, according to TMZ they've actually had to hire bodyguards for both Ruiz and Cullinan because they have been subject to death threats over this. Oh, come on. Social media attacks. I mean, you is a it's just a movie, it's just the movies but this is a big deal apparently and some people are taking it very, very seriously. Maybe a little too very, very seriously. I would agree with that. Everybody makes mistakes. I mean the threats are -- that's going way, way too far. But it is the most important award on the biggest night in Hollywood and they had one job, so I don't think they should be back. They can't. They definitely can't come back to the oscars. That's pretty clear. Thank you, guys. Coming up ginger has the

