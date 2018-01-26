Transcript for Actresses get extra leg, hand in Photoshop fail

How about the photoshop fail getting a lot of reaction in "Vanity fair" and with us. The magazine released a stunning Hollywood issue cover photo spread for 2018. And two of those photos are getting a lot of attention for the wrong reason, T.J. Holmes. Explain it. Sorry, George. I'm talking legs and hands actually. But let's play a little game here called what's wrong with this picture. Lilly, put that photo up of those two. Look at Oprah. She's sitting there and has her right hand on her waist and has her other hand on her lap but then she has her other other hand around Reese's waist. Yes. They messed this up. But Reese not to be outdone, check out her picture from the cover of "Vanity fair." I'll raise you a leg. It appears that Reese Witherspoon has a third leg if you look -- that's actually, guys, the wrong picture, the cover picture. Wait. We are photoshoping our butts off this morning but, again, having fun with it. There it is. There it is. There is the one. "Vanity fair" has an explanation. And Saito the lining of the dress. That looks like a third leg. You can't argue with the third hand. They say it's the lining of the dress and your eyes are playing tricks on you. Have they reacted. Everybody is having fun. Reece said I think you got a third leg, I think you noticed and Oprah saying the same thing about her hand so everybody is just kind of joking around. Really glad I made it back

