Transcript for 2 actresses join Rose McGowan in making new Weinstein allegations

in the Russia investigation. We move on to new accusations against Harvey Weinstein. "Sopranos" actress Annabella sciorra is speaking out describing a violent attack and one of Weinstein's first accusers, rose Mcgowan, now saying he offered her $1 million in hush money. The story continues to grow, guys. The incident involving Annabella sciorra goes back to the 1990s when she says Weinstein forced his way into her apartment and then raped her. Sciorra says the alleged attack was so traumatizing she was afraid to speak up when the first set of accusers came forward a few weeks ago. Tony. Reporter: Emmy nommed "Sopranos" actress Annabella sciorra. I don't want to argue with you. Reporter: Breaking her silence telling "The new Yorker" that Harvey Weinstein violently raped her in the early 1990s and over the next several years sexually harassed her repeatedly. The actress saying Weinstein forced his way into her New York apartment after a business dinner. He shoved me onto the bed and he got on top of me adding I kicked and I yelled but Weinstein overpowered her. Annabella sciorra carries profound trauma from this. She told me she still sleeps with a baseball bat by her bed. She's absolutely damaged by this and that also she feels she lost her career over it. Reporter: Weinstein currently believed to be holed up at this luxury Arizona resort for treatment, a spokesperson last week telling ABC news, he unequivocally denies any allegations of nonconsensual sex. And it looks like this may be far from over. In our interview with Ronan he said there are a lot of women still struggling on whether to come forward or not. This particular allegation, if she chooses, could she -- could there be criminal charges. She absolutely could. Here in the state of New York, to prosecute a class a felony rape in the first degree or aggravated sexual abuse which she certainly sounds like she's describing there is no statute of limitations so there could be charges if she decides to pursue them. We'll see what happens.

