Transcript for Adele Announces 2017 Grammy Awards Performance

"Pop news." What's going on? I got big news for Adele fans. The biggest night in music just got better. The 2017 grammy awards are now naming Adele as a performer. This is the fourth time she's hitting the grammy stage. Last year, there were sound issues after she says the piano Mikes fell on to the piano strippings. This year, she'll get a do-over. It could be bag night for her at the podium as well. Her third Al bull, 25, finished 2015 and 2016 as the year's best-selling album in the U.S. She's up for five grammys, including the album of the year. The 5 9th awards on the 12th. She's the only artist in history have two different albums be best selling albums for two years in a row. The only one? The album 21 and 25 were both best selling two years in a row. Good for her. Wayne and Garth are coming back to the big screen. Yes. ??? Will you do the fan dang goe ??? That's right. "Wayne's world." Starring Mike Meyers and Dana C Carvey is celebrating the 25th anniversary. They're showing the movie on February 7th and 8th. Aurora, Illinois, is having an air guitar competition. A look-alike contest and a doughnut tasting. I could win the 2 of the 3. The doughnut tasting. For extra credit, define scaramouche. Moving on. Prince William and family are land london-bound. They're trading in country life for the city. The palace is confirming it will allow William and duchess Kate to focus more time on their royal duties. William will end his time as a pilot and they'll call Ken Sington palace, home. 3 1/2-year-old George will change schools. Charlotte will attend a nursery school. I would not want my barbarian to get close to royalty. He's not a barbarian. He's a 2-year-old boy. They're very active. We're trying to make love happen here. Here's someone I love. In case we needed another reason to love Chris Hemsworth, he has game. Check this out. Oh. Oh! Photo shop. No. That with him making that shot. The video on Instagram. Calling it the greatest day of my life. He's now filming a war movie. Incredible. All those scenes of him throwing the hammer. That must have helped. What is scaramouche? It's a made-up word. I think. It's a thunder bolt of lightning very very frightening. We talk about meditation on the Facebook page for "Gma." Thanks for joining us, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.