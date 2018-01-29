Transcript for At what age do you really become an adult?

And to kick off our session here we have a very interesting story that popped up on the news feed every morning. This morning, I want to bring you this one. The video, it's going viral. We all know it's good to speech on a plane. Stretch your legs. This woman is taking it to a whole new level. She's doing yoga in the aisle. Now the comments online are dwided on whether it was appropriate airplane etiquette or not. And some people thought it was cool. Divided? Really? Some people thought it was cool. Other people said they would have said, man, yoga to take your seat. What if you're sitting behind her? I guess, if you're behind her and she just did all that, that's a little more than you paid for with your ticket. Wow. I'm curious. What is the wackiest thing you have seen on plane? Maybe, Amy, you were involved in something? Okay, I usually always get an I'll seat. I got a window seat. I had to use the restroom. Has this every happened to you. You're going tell the story? The person was asleep and we were smushed in. The people in front of us had the seats reclined. I tried acrobatics to climb over him and he woke up right in the middle of it. It was really bad. Wait, wait, you were face to face with him. And the entire plane clapped. They gave me a standing ovation. It was so embarrassing. She was crawling over him. He woke up. Really bad. No, no, I don't think it was face to face. Oh. That's worse. Okay. We'll move on. To get back to your point, though. The yoga thing. It feels like a lot. I think stretching in your seat is okay. Or standing up. I don't think we need downward dog in the plane. Spl she couldn't hear owe any way. I usually rely on my kids to make fe feel old and clueless. I don't expect that from "The Wall Street journal." I'm reading the paper. The first far graph. One warm summer night, Danny was sitting along the river with man she was dating for more than three months. As they talked about the future similaring blue tiki drinks, he popped the question. What's your last name? Exactly. Thank you. Apparently, it's a thing now that you don't ask for anybody's last name until the relationship is getting serious. Is there three months? It will never be a thing with me or my daughters. No way. No way from a security standpoint. The point is people don't want -- other people googling them pip think, what? Okay, come on. What are you hiding? Exactly. Exactly. Is there any millennial in the audience that will stand up. Is this really a thing? Is it a thing? You don't give a last name? How many people are dating somebody that you don't know their last name? That's another question. I feel better now. I think maybe some people want it to be a thing. But -- It seems dangerous. I agree. Security. No, no, no. How about this question, when are you really an adult? At what age? 18? 20? 21? Think when I was 18 I felt like an adult. But I wasn't paying for anything. So -- There you go. A new study now says it should be 24. Scien scientists in Australia say young people are delaying marriage and parenthood. I think it's what you said. When you're financially independent. Paying all your bills, you're an adult. In my head, a difference between an adult and grown up. Buying your first home is grown up. Getting married. Having kids. A lot of people weighed in on Twitter. This one made me laugh. The age in which you gate warm and fuzzy feeling when you open up a brand-new dish sponge. That's when you know you're an adult. By your definition, I wasn't an adult until 41. You said it. You're a late bloomer, George. I think there's that grownup feeling of knowing, being an adult does not mean you're grown up. How many of you have -- Some people never grow up. You're at home. You're in your 20s. You feel like you're feeling yourself. And my dad would say, boy, you're not paying for the toilet paper or the q-tips. You're not -- It's true. The minute you go back -- The minute you go back to your parents' house, you're 14 again. You're always a kid in your parents' house, I believe. Thank goodness for that. I appreciate that. Stay a kid at heart. That was fun. Coming up, we're breaking down the best looks at the

