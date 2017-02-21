-
Now Playing: World renowned Flamenco dancer performs for ABC News
-
Now Playing: Burlesque Dancer Says JetBlue Forced Her to Change Before Flight
-
Now Playing: A look at the history of Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem
-
Now Playing: Inside the kitchen at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem
-
Now Playing: Smithsonian's National Zoo prepares Panda Boa Boa for trip to China
-
Now Playing: Ailey II dancers perform a piece from Alvin Ailey's 'Revelations' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Paris Jackson to grace cover of CR Fashion Book
-
Now Playing: Diversity is the winner at the 2017 Oscars
-
Now Playing: The 'GMA' anchors test their Oscars trivia knowledge
-
Now Playing: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd to return to 'Dancing'
-
Now Playing: The real family that lives inside the 'Bachelor' mansion
-
Now Playing: Christina El Moussa speaks out for the first time since her split from Tarek El Moussa
-
Now Playing: 'The Partridge Family' star David Cassidy reveals dementia battle
-
Now Playing: What to expect at the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Angelina Jolie speaks out on new film, family
-
Now Playing: The trailer for 'First They Killed My Father', a film directed by Angelina Jolie
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel: In a Minute
-
Now Playing: David Cassidy is battling dementia
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: A real-life 'Hidden Figure' is honored live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Comedian Lil Rel Howery talks 'Get Out' movie