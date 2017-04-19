Transcript for Aircraft carrier not headed to North Korea, according to US officials

We move on to that show of force with North Korea. It wasn't exactly what it seemed. Reports last week that president trump was sending an aircraft carrier towards North Korea to confront the nuclear threat. We are sending an armada, very powerful. When you see a carrier group steaming into an area like that, the forward presence of that is clearly through almost every instance a huge deterrent. In fact, that carrier group was thousands of miles away heading in a different direction so let's dig in with what was going on with Steve ganyard, former state department official. How do you explain a miscue like this? Clearly, George, the reality was not matching up with the rhetoric. On one hand it's good they stayed in the exercise with the Australians, our most important partner in the pacific but mistakes happen when you don't have your full team on the playing field. 500 positions are still open. Yeah, in fact, the Navy had put out the proper information several days ago. It just wasn't corrected at higher levels but I guess the bigger question how much does this damage the credibility of the United States with the threats it's making gentleman. The so-called armada is on its way and will get there. What the administration is clearly signaling, absent some sort of mistake by Kim Jong-un, the next steps will be economic so instead of looking at the department of defense I think we need to look down the treat at the department of treasury for the next steps. That would be coming from the secretary of treasury. Hearing tough rhetoric from the president Mike pence overnight saying we will respond to any provocation with overwhelming force. That's right but this is the same consistent message that American presidents have been giving since 1953 letting Kim Jong-un and his family know any steps across the dmz will result in the annihilation of north Korea. We learned yesterday as well that U.S. Fighters were forced to intercept Russian jets who were patrolling off the alaskan coast? Yeah, George, I think the fact that is news is the news. This was a daily occurrence during the cold war. These are not terribly impressive airplanes. They're older than I am which is saying something so the fact that the rugs are doing this and doing it so infrequently really is the story. You say you talk about this, something that happened quite regularly during the cold war and comes against the backdrop of Russian officials saying we have the worst relations between the two since the cold war. Exactly. The fact this is all they can muster in terms of testing us tells us where their military is and how far it's degraded since the days of the soviet union. We'll move on to that deadly

