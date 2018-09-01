Transcript for Alabama beats Georgia in overtime for national title

How about that game last night? We're playing "Sweet home Alabama," roll, tide. Down at the half, freshman quarterback comes in, go on to win in overtime, 26-23. There you see them lifting the trophy for the fifth time under coach Saban. A gutsy call he made switching quarterbacks in the second half. The freshman comes off the bench to lead the way, Tua tagovailoa will be here live. That's a tongue tie right there, George. That was very good. We'll take a look at Alabama after the win. You thought you were excited at home. There they are, the student, all the fans had so much to celebrate last night. Wow! Crazy scene of happiness right there. And Amy was there in Georgia for the game. We know she's a big bulldogs than. Her ALMA mater and we know you hoped it would have been a different outcome but at the same time I know you're proud of your team. Yeah, you know what, they did great last night. It was a thriller last night, yes, it was a heartbreaker to some of us and you know the crimsonettes here, they are having fun this morning. None of them have slept overnight as is the case for many Alabama fans and no one can argue it was a game for the ages last night, you had a come from behind overtime victory for Alabama and, yes, it also thrust this 19-year-old true freshman into the spotlight. With the game on the line, Alabama turned to a true freshman, quarterback Tua tagovailoa. Tagovailoa trying to make up for it. Reporter: Boy, did he deliver. Fire to the end zone. Touchdown, Alabama wins! The crimson tide will not be denied. Alabama breaks Georgia hearts. Reporter: Down 13-0 to Georgia at the half. In the air, the dogs barking in the first half. Reporter: Alabama sacked their veteran qb Jalen hurts in favor of Tua tagovailoa, a five-star recruit from Hawaii. Throwing again, end zone, touchdown. Reporter: The 19-year-old orchestrated a 20-point comeback. Tagovailoa, plenty of time. Surveying the field. Fires, end zone, touchdown. Reporter: But when Alabama missed this last-second field goal to win the game -- No. When you miss it that bad that's pressure. Reporter: Georgia fans thought they had another shot at redemption in overtime. But the crimson tide rolled. Touchdown, Alabama wins. Reporter: To their sixth national championship under coach Nick Saban. This is a great win for our players and I've never been happier in my life. What were your emotions as you watched the ball through flew the air? Couldn't believe it. I could not believe it. Did you know it was a touchdown. I knew we were up running Seattle and when I saw him come through on the other side I said this was it. Reporter: The number 13 has never felt so lucky. This moment, I mean it means the world but at the same time, I mean all glory goes to god. I can't describe what he's done for me and my family. The man that caught that game-winning catch devonta Smith also a true freshman and says as they were coming up with that play he looked over at Tua and said, trust me, bro. Well, I guess that trust certainly paid off and a lot of people asking this morning if this victory makes Nick Saban the most successful college coach of all time. You may remember back in 2009 when he brought home his first victory for Alabama he said this is just the beginning and it looks like he was certainly right. Now he is tied with bear Bryant for a record six championships, that is the most for a head coach ever in history so pretty impressive stats. We are going to speak with Tua, that star quarterback, also an Alabama player who decided to celebrate beyond the football game by proposing to his girlfriend. So a lot coming up still, guys. Amy, it was exciting for us to be watching at home. What was it like to be there at that stadium? Reporter: I mean, it was great for the first three quarter, robin. Amazing and then it was soul crushing. It was soul crushing. I mean I -- we had the biggest highs and just the most horrific lows, I mean, we really thought when they missed that field goal at the end we had it and then we made ours, oh. It was a rough night. Yeah, we're seeing -- Amy, if it makes you feel any better I've been there more than once. Hang in there. You'll be all right. We'll check back with you in a little bit. Amy, thank you.

