Transcript for Alabama man in coma after being shot on vacation in the Caribbean

A family vacation turned into a nightmare for a man from Alabama. Robbed and shot in Turks and caicos. This husband and father transported back to the U.S. Marci Gonzalez has the story. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. This was a bucket list destination for this Alabama dad. Beautiful blue water. White sand beaches with his family. Their week in paradise took a horrible turn. This morning, he's back in the U.S., figing for his life. This morning, an Alabama man lays in a medically induced coma. Shot during a robbery while say kaging with his family in the caribbean. She came if the just bawling. I said, what's going on? She said, Kevin's been shot. Reporter: Kevin, his wife,

