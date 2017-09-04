Transcript for Alabama Supreme Court allows efforts to impeach Gov. Bentley to move forward

A situation for the Alabama governor. Facing embarrassing charges that he carried on an affair with an aide and then used his office to cover it up. The state supreme court clearing the way for impeachment charges. Reporter: The defiant governor of Alabama allegedly involved in an affair with a top aide is in political and legal jeopardy. If the people want to know if I misused state resources, the answer is simply no. Reporter: On Saturday, the Alabama supreme court allowing efforts to impeach governor Bentley to move forward. Lifting a temporary halt placed by a lower court judge on Friday. He can very well be impeached. Whether or not he'll be prosecuted for wrong doing. Reporter: Ahead of Saturday's ruling, an in-depth report was released, describing the relationship with rebecome ka mason. In scandalous detail. And his alleged illegal effects to cover it up. I do not plan to resign. I have done nothing illegal. Reporter: But the governor is now facing removal from office and possible criminal charges. I put my arms around you and pull you if real close, hey, I love that, too. Reporter: The investigation launched in the wake of this phone call between Bentley and mason. Allegedly recorded by his then-wife of 50 years. Take your earring off and let me kiss your ear. Reporter: The report accusing the governor of an atmosphere of intimidation and misusing state proper. . He allegedly threatened his wife's top aide, saying you will never work in the state of Alabama again if you tell anyone about the affair. Allegedly ordering a police officer to his son's house to convince him to turn over the recordings. While he's sticking to his story that having his dirty laundry made public is embarrassing but not illegal, he may be in limbo. If the case goes to the senate, he will not be able to goench.

