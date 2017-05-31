Transcript for Alanis Morisette, Broadway elite join forces for 'Jagged Little Pill' musical

And we begin with Alanis Morissette who has one hand in her pocket and the other working on an amazing idea bringing her classic album "Jagged little pill" to light as a stage musical. The show will premiere next may at the American repertory theater in Cambridge and she has assembled a drubm team around her. "Juno" screenwriter diablo Cody will help her write the script. The director of "Waitress" Diane Paulus at the helm and "American idiot" will do awe the music based on "Ironic," "You ought to know," hand in my pocket." If it works we will see this "Jagged little pill" goingbbled up by Broadway. Brilliant writer. Great idea. Also in "Pop news," Celine Dion's heart will go on but her ties severed to herup ter island estate. She has sold it for $28 million. The villa originally hit the market in 2013 for $71 million. So a big bargain for the unknown American buyer listed as the Jupiter trust. The oceanfront mansion which is built by the singer and her late husband Rene, 415 feet of shoreline. Six acres, I'll lose my breath, hang on. 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, an elevator, two guest homes and tennis court and, oh, yeah, three swimming pools and a water park complete with a lazy river

