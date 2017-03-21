8-alarm fire burns through Kansas apartment building

The fire began at an unoccupied apartment complex just outside Kansas City and quickly spread to at least 17 homes, authorities said.
We'll turn now to a massive eight-alarm fire tearing through an apartment building in Kansas and damaging more than a dozen homes. Those flames fueled by the dry conditions and Alex Perez is on the scene. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Firefighters have been working through the night at one point officials here saying the scene looked like a war zone. Now, take a look at some of the dramatic images overnight here. The blaze first igniting yesterday afternoon at this massive 579 complex still under construction outside of Kansas City. Those flames quickly spreading nearby. At least 17 other homes catching fire and damage. Firefighters from across the area called in to battle the scorcher. Authorities say summerlike hot, dry weather here combined with gusty winds helped this fire take off. Now, three firefighters were cheated for minor injuries but the good news here this morning is that officials say this fire is mostly extinguished and under control. Michael. Glad no one got hurt. Good news.

