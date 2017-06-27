Transcript for Alec Baldwin confirms he will continue playing Donald Trump on 'SNL'

good morning to you, guys. And we begin with this. Alec Baldwin is back. It's pronounced Gina. Confirming he will return to his role as Donald Trump this fall when "Saturday night live" comes back but Alec telling CNN he will keep appearances to a minimum saying viewers will get, quote, a couple of celery sticks rather than a whole meal. Back in March he wasn't even sure he'd come back at all worrying fans would grow tired of the parody. Not so. Baldwin's trump impression along with Melissa Mccarthy's Sean spicer helped make "Snl" its most watched season in 23 years and that is a huge accomplishment. Classic. Also in "Pop news" this morning, happy 20th birthday Harry potter. Unbelievable. The book that started it all. "Parry potter and the philosopher's stone" first publiced in 1997 and seven books and eight movies later it's become one of the largest franchises of all time. The brains behind it all J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to thank fans saying 20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you. Thank you, J.K. How young he is. You weren't even born yet. No, I remember reading those books when my little brother. I thought you were going to say on my mommy's lap. With a little griffin Dorff scarf. My quid dish broomstick. I love it. Who doesn't? Funny you should mention it. Even big tough football players are muggles at heart like Malcolm Mitchell. He quoted a line from one of the books online and said J.K., thank you for making sure Harry is with all of us. Happy birthday, Harry potter. Who has read, scene -- oh, wow. This is not a plant. We have a woman with a Harry potter tattoo in the audience. Wow. Wow. Happy anniversary to you, too. And finally, everybody, you know, it's been a while since we've seen our friend Taylor Swift but now the star is sending her congratulations to NBA MVP Russell Westbrook. His team the Oklahoma City thunder sharing this video from Westbrook after he was named season's most valuable player at the NBA award, take a look. I was the one who taught you to dribble to shoot hoops, you know, and I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset and you said, if you remember correctly, you said, you just have to shake it off and I got an idea. There you go. Nice. That is how the magic happened. Swift obviously joking going on to saying that of course it's a joke and the duo has never actually even met. She's a fan and the pop star sending big hugs for Westbrook's amazing honor. The NBA point guard apparently a big fan of hers as well posting his own videos. ??? Because baby we got bad blood ??? Russia showing it's never out of style to jam to Taylor Swift. Congratulations to you, Russell. I know you guys have been celebrating all morning so we

