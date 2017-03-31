Alec Baldwin opens up about past battle with alcoholism, drug addiction

The actor tells George Stephanopoulos that it was a "tough time" full of "a lot of pain."
0:34 | 03/31/17

I know that at that time the what I described. Overdosing on drugs. Which I've kept very private for yours and yours yours what if he hadn't stopped drinking and February 23 nineteen. That's a good question I think I would've gotten that eventually. But I'm glad I got it when I did because not many people get sober when Arkansas was just turned 27. And those two years that I lived in white hot period as the daily drug abuse is daily drinker into my misery. Boy that was a tough time it was we have unity a lot of pain. And.

