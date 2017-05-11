Transcript for Alec Baldwin is taking a break from Twitter following recent online backlash

Alec Baldwin coming under fire this morning after being accused of victim blaming. He now says he's taking a break from Twitter. It all surrounds controversial comments he made about rose Mcgowan taking a settlement. This is a big story online. Baldwin began the conversation saying he was sexist. How heard the rumor that he raped rose Mcgowan. You heard it over and over. For decades. Nothing was done. Reporter: This morning, Alec Baldwin face backlash after saying why he believed Hollywood kept silent. Rose Mcgowan, who broke her nondisclosure agreement to claim she was raped by Weinstein reacted on Twitter. Told you everyone knew. Rose Mcgowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case. It was for rose Mcgowan to prosecute that case. Reporter: He caused more troers after saying payouts to victims could delay justice. When women take money and are silenced by money, does it is set back the cause of change? That's an issue I think. Reporter: Patricia ar kesz, whose sister alleged Weinstein asaultd her replied to pbs and Baldwin writing, eight women went to lawyers who told them they didn't have a hope against a multimill Nair. In response, Baldwin says he's taking a break from Twitter and was not trying to shift blame. Rying my heart goes out to all victims. My goal is to do better in gender equality. Donna Karan apologizing on "Gma" after saying some women ask for trouble by the way they present themselves. First, I want to say how sorry I am. What I said was so wrong and not who I am. Reporter: Back to the case at hand. The NYPD is gathering evidence and working with the D.A. On potential rape charges against Harvey Weinstein in 2010. His representatives maintain that any allegations of unwanted sex is denooid by him. She said she did not believe he was the only one. As we are seeing, there are now men who Hollywood is asking questions of as to their behavior over the last several years. It could change legislation so that when women go to attorneys, the Sans not, we can't bring a case.

