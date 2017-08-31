Transcript for Alex Rodriguez and more celebrities answer phones during the Disney Day of Giving

Well, look who I found over here. Alex Rodriguez, part of our ABC family and I know this is especially a concern to you, what's happening in Texas because you, of course, played three years with the Texas rangers so you are quite familiar with the area. Talk a little about how this impacted you seeing what -- the devastation we've been seeing. I played three years in Texas and everything in Texas is big, big character, big hopes, big dreams and I have a lot of friends there, talking to them. It's a horrific time but in Andrew in '92, it wiped out our high school and came back and won the national championship. We built there. We'll rebuild in Houston too. They need help. You've been feeling calls throughout the morning. What have you been hearing from people so generous and we encourage people to give just about anything at this point. Amy, the support has been incredible receiving calls all morning from California to new York to Florida, everybody is coming in, a couple of ladies were crying. The support has been incredible. We encourage everybody to come out and continue to help. Every little bit helps even if it's five cents. Speaking of support and help I know you and Jennifer Lopez each donated $25,000 to the red cross for the relief effort there and that is so admirable. We thank you for that and the people of Texas, I know, thank you for that too. Talk about how even if you have $1, $5, $10, those all add up. Yeah, we need everybody. The energy, you know, Texas is a very patriotic state, people like to come together and this is a good opportunity to rally and Jennifer and I thought it was a great opportunity. We've been watching the horrific time down there and giving back even if it's five cents, every little bit helps in we need Alex Rodriguez's phone to ring. You can talk to him if you call in. We have Ashanti answering the phones, as well. So many waiting to talk to you. Your husband's phone is

