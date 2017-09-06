Transcript for Ali Wentworth dishes on new season of 'Nightcap'

members here with us right now, George's lovely wife, the very talented and extremely funny actress, Ali Wentworth. Welcome, Ali. Thank you. Thank you. Okay, and quiet, yes. We see your show "Nightcap" premiered last night, season two. You play a talent booker at a successful late night show. Questionable. It's not too successful and I play a very unglued neurotic talent booker. Much like yours. The great thing is, I had a chance to work on the show this year. Oh, I know. I know George had a cancer to be on the show last year. Yes. And between you and me act like George is not there, who is more fun to work. You are. You are the eye candy. Thank you. He's a little stiff on camera. Anyway, I'm bringing you back as a love interest. What! What! Yeah, there's nudity in season three. Wow. Yeah. Stacy gets a boyfriend. I just love seeing George's face when you do stuff like this. Et cetehe won't speak the rest -- They brought out all these questions. Do you want me to go through the whole Comey thing. Yappedty yap yap. Brooke shields. So good in this. On stage. Don't make me drink alone. Okay. Well, here we go. I'm drinking wine with Hollywood icon Brooke shields. Stop, please. I'm just an ordinary girl who happens to be the granddaughteran Italian princess. I am the grand of daughter of a pig farmer. Shut up. I love Prue shot to. Oh, my god. This is incredible. This show is very funny. It's really fun. I've gotten a sneak peek of that episode. I don't think it aired yet. She is brave. Who , me or Brooke shields. You're always brave. She plays a mean drunk and we ll somebody but it's funny. Funny. I'm going to brag about you. Yes, please. Ali, you created the show. You executive produced it. You write it. You direct it. I star in it and I make chocolate chip cookie and banana bread for my crew. I don't think you do. Do you make banana bread for your crew in it would be nice if George brought some to "Gma" that you made. That would be nice too but I'm so busy doing his laundry, I don't have time to cook for your crew too. I don't know how you get it all done. Especially when aim scrubbing clothes in the Hudson river. Your daughters helped you cast show. Our two daughter, 14 and 1, they get these tapes of not the celebs that come on but of people that will play sort of smaller parts and they watch them like the meanest Hollywood executives, they go, oh, no, I can't even watch him on camera. Oh, no, she's funny. She's not cute. I'm like, you're everything that's wrong with Hollywood. Can we apologize to everybody who has auditioned. Yes, we can but I'm embellishing, exaggerating, I cast everybody that came in so that works out well. I have a question. George mentioned one of the episodes Brooke shields hasn't aired. Do you watch all the episodes beforehand and do you have any opinion? Actually last season she let us screen some. She's been very proprietary this year. Uh-oh. I would be scared about that. I want them to see it fresh but, you know, Julianne Moore, Brooke shield, Michael Strahan. These are all personal friends. Mark Hamill from "Star wars." Really fun. And they all sort of play a version of themselves and they're very funny and naughty. We put them in interesting situations. Yes. Michael's is very funny. He plays a very different kind of Strahan but like ma Risch ga hargitay got swallowed by an anaconda. Trust me, you never know what's going to happen. That's why you don't know what's going to happen. You have to watch it to see what's going to happen. It is "Nightcap." It airs Wednesdays on pop TV. Ali Wentworth, we love you.

