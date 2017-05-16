-
Now Playing: Michael Fassbender Cannot Stop Cracking Jokes During Interview
-
Now Playing: Michael Fassbender Opens Up About Working With Alicia Vikander
-
Now Playing: 'Alien: Covenant' cast participate in a 'Frighting Round' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Bethenny Frankel among celebrity entrepreneurs to join 'Shark Tank'
-
Now Playing: Michael Fassbender dishes on 'Alien: Covenant'
-
Now Playing: Sara Bareilles gives surprise 'GMA' performance
-
Now Playing: Jon Bon Jovi gears up to surprise students at graduation ceremony
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles thought 'DWTS' judges pulled 'a Steve Harvey' with elimination news
-
Now Playing: New Miss USA responds to health care backlash
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles wows with perfect scores but is voted off
-
Now Playing: Lightning Round with the cast of 'Master of None'
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart and his wife are expecting a baby boy
-
Now Playing: Jason Derulo gives a surprise performance at a SoulCycle class
-
Now Playing: Baseball icon David Ortiz discusses his new autobiography live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ben Falcone opens up about 'Being a Dad Is Weird'
-
Now Playing: Will Ferrell channels Whitney Houston at USC commencement speech
-
Now Playing: The father of Gypsy Blanchard speaks out about 'Mommy Dead and Dearest'
-
Now Playing: NY Yankees retire Derek Jeter's number
-
Now Playing: Woman engaged after wearing her engagement ring hidden in a necklace for a year
-
Now Playing: Employees surprise hearing-impaired employee with birthday song in sign language