-
Now Playing: Kidnapped Tennessee teen found in remote cabin
-
Now Playing: Manhunt continues for kidnapped 15-year-old Tennessee student
-
Now Playing: Olivia de Havilland files lawsuit over 'Feud'
-
Now Playing: New parenting alert for kids and pools
-
Now Playing: Fyre Festival co-founder charged with wire fraud
-
Now Playing: Alleged kidnapper of college student due in court
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old rescues family from bear attack
-
Now Playing: Flight erupts into flames upon landing
-
Now Playing: Alleged road-rage killer arrested after 3-day manhunt
-
Now Playing: Wildfires, severe weather hit July 4th weekend
-
Now Playing: Do Trump's anti-media tweets encourage violence?
-
Now Playing: Trump ramps up media war with CNN wrestling tweet
-
Now Playing: Independence Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Mary J. Blige shines at the Essence Festival's 'Ladies Night'
-
Now Playing: Best Fourth of July deals
-
Now Playing: Fireworks victims spread message of safety
-
Now Playing: Police recover truck believed to be used in road-rage killing
-
Now Playing: Wandering elephant stuns Wisconsin neighborhood
-
Now Playing: New details emerge about alleged Bronx Hospital shooter
-
Now Playing: Trump's tweets could put GOP agenda at risk