Transcript for Alleged Murder confession in 4 missing PA men case

Breaking new details in the Pennsylvania murder mystery involving four young men who vanished. The dogs who discovered them buried 12 feet down, new reporting on the suspect. Making a sudden confession. ABC's Eva pilgrim is outside the courthouse in doylestown. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning. This is where it happened. Cosmo Dinardo confessing to the D.A. To killing those four men in exchange avoiding the death penalty. Dinardo giving every detail dropping a new bombshell, saying he didn't act alone. A stunning confession in the murders of four men missing since last week. I'm sorry. Reporter: 20-year-old cosmo Dinardo admitting to the crime just hours after police announced that the body of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and other remains were found on his family's farm in a makeshift grave. He confessed to the participation of the commission of four murders. Reporter: Authorities digging at the 90-acre Dinardo family land for days searching for Finocchiaro, 21-year-old Thomas Meo, 22-year-old mark Sturgis and 19-year-old Jimi Patrick. A local catholic prep school confirming that Dinardo and Patrick both attended school together. In exchange for that confession, Mr. Dinardo was promised by the district attorney that he will spare his life by not invoking the death penalty. Reporter: Diplominardo telling authorities where he buried the bodies and ABC news learning three bodies were buried in one location. A fourth in a separate grave. The news comes as new images surface of cosmo Dinardo pointing a pistol. Sorts telling ABC news Dinardo posted the photos in a group chat where he told friends he wasn't worried that Dean Finocchiaro, one of the four missing men, hadn't turned up. Dinardo has been known to police since he was 14 years old. Recent court documents show that Dinardo had a history of mental illness and had been involuntary committed. Prosecutors saying during his recent arraignment that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Friends telling philly.com, Dinardo routinely sold guns and had talked about weird things like killing people and having people killed. Dinardo has not yet been charged with murder but we expect those charges will come soon. Amy. Indeed, all right, Eva, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.