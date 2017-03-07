Transcript for Allure magazine's top summer beauty picks under $20

I need makeup tips because I was tearing up. So beautiful. Thank god for waterproof mascara. Talking about makeup malfunctions that happen in the hot summer months and we have solutions and "Allure" editor in chief Michelle Lee is here with the top summer beauty picks. The best part, they're all under $20 so you guys, I'm sure, test a ton of products each month. Thousands. Thousands. So what is that process like. Oh, my gosh, well, every single year we test tens of thousands of products and go home with bags and bags of stuffer. When anything maybes it into our regular rotation it means it's really good. Instagram, you show a lot on there. Very cool. First hot pick right here so I'll reveal it. You can tell us what you're looking at. All right, some number one is about exfoliation. So we love these magic pads, kind of a funky name like our Harry potter of makeup products. It's a great acid based exfoliator. Instead of using harsh scrubs if you find serious soothers and a little bit of that, it's great. When you use it every day it will reveal the fresh baby skin underneath. Once you exfoliated some people say they get dry skin. They do, absolutely, so it's important then to hydrate. Which? That's our next one. I don't know if you're fans of sheet masks. You walk around the "Allure" office you will see us with sheet masks on. We this Garnier one. It's really packed with hi hyaloronic acid. Very cool. Our final reveal right here. Under 20 bucks. All right. There we go. I've seen this in a drugstore. It's really great. This one is about $17 and it's about retinoids so if retinoids aren't aren't part of your routine they shouldthey're derived from vitamin a and this magical ingredient can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles and age spots and prevent new ones from showing up. We love this one. It's under 20 bucks and really works well. Perfect. I love it. Since we have you here and I know you are all things beauty we have time for a question from someone, one of our viewers for you. Check it out. Good morning, my name is Stefanie. I was wondering if you have tips on how to keep your makeup lasting longer in the humidity in the summer. All right. So -- You came prepared. Where it's hot and humid, of course, when you're wearing a lot of makeup it steps to slide off your face. I have this issue sometimes. The big trick is primer. When you're choosing a primer try and go for one that has an spf so we love this elf one, an spf 50 and for lids we love this nyx one too that prevents the slide. Okay, now we have another question for you. Our ask our editor series. Hi, Michelle. My question is what is the best brand of mascara and why? A good question. Such a good question. I'm sure you've used many. We've used many. This is one of the big controversies in our office because honestly at any given point we all have about five different favorites so I will say though in the summertime it's really important to use a waterproof Massachusetts and on days where we're going to have a wedding proposal, so waterproof is going to be really great because in the humidity it will help your makeup stay on. One brand we lover is covergirl. Two formulas in waterproof of course, the super sizer and last blast are great in the drugstore brand fwls confusing when you look and have a of these options, I never know which one to pick. The hinge too lashes are so individual that for what I want because I have straight lashes might not be what everybody else wants so there is an element of having to try a couple to see what you like. We are glad you tried them all for us. Under 20 bucks. Michelle, thanks so much. For more "Allure" summer favorites head to our website. Coming up next we have

