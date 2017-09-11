Transcript for Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace to host 2018 Met Gala

Wait for it. Threw me for a loop. What's got Amal Clooney and Rihanna teaming up? Fashion's biggest night. You know it, the 2018 met gala. The a-listers were just announced to host alongside Donatella Versace, the power trio have attended in the past and will join forces with Anna wintour on may 7th for the event. First when they announced it I thought it was already time. That year flew by. This year's theme, heavenly bodies fashion and the catholic imagination. Rolls off the tongue, doesn't it? We can't wait to see what they'll be wearing. Heavenly bodies I followed. The catholic imagination I was like maybe there will be a skirt check on the red carpet. I don't know what that means. Neither do I. Taylor Swift won song of the year at the cmas for "Better man" written for little big down. Oh, my gosh. And here she is reacting to her big win and I think she -- Taylor Swift. Oh! I'm glad to see she still gets excited by the way. Tonight ABC is airing an exclusive stand-alone -- I feel like we didn't get the full reaction. We only saw the look? We need a little more than that, Taylor. But tonight stand-alone special during "Scandal" it's Taylor's world premiere performance of her new song "New year's day" and here's a sneak peek. Tonight, the world premiere performance of a new song by Taylor Swift. Only in tgit. ??? Wow. Yeah, just enough to tune in. We're looking forward to tonight. Watch "Scandal" at 9:00 P.M.,( 8:00 central right here on ABC and this is maybe the cutest story I've ever done, you guys. An adorable little set of best friends, good luck trying to tell them apart. Let's see these twins. They aren't twins, 4-year-old Gia and zuri of Miami have been inseparable since they met at school two years ago. Their birthdays are two days apart. But they celebrate it together this year and share a very special bond. Some the girls challenged their twindom base on their skin color and the best buds dug in their heels saying you don't know anything. We're twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul. Ah. There's hope yet. Hope. Hope. How cute is that?

