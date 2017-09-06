Transcript for Amanda Bynes speaks publicly for 1st time in 4 years

We are back now with actress Amanda Bynes speaking out publicly for the first time in four years after facing troubles in the spotlight. ABC's Mara schiavocampo is here with her story. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: Amy, good morning. In this new interview Bynes speaks candidly about her prior drug use and life now from the new career she's embarking on to a little surprise her fans will be really happy to hear about. This is the new Amanda Bynes. I love her music. I love everything about her. Reporter: Speaking on camera for the first time in four years to fashion blogger Diana Madison. I hike. I go spinning, take spinning classes and I feed the homeless. Reporter: The former child star from nickelodeon's "All that." Good evening, I'm Amanda. Reporter: Went on to tar in hits like "What a girl wants." So are the girls coming out. Reporter: And "She's the man." But then she started making headlines for all the wrong reasons, a series of driving violations, disturbing tweets, even a hospitalization under a psychiatric hold. So we saw her at that time of her life and saw a reaction to her smoking marijuana and whatever, you know, hardship that she was going through at that time. Reporter: Now the actress is revealing details about what was happening at that tumultuous time saying that her look then was inspired by reyalt star Blac Chyna. Did Blac Chyna really steal your look? I stole her look. Reporter: And saying she appreciates how her former "All that" castmate Nick Cannon tried to reach out to her. I know he called me family and I love that. He is definitely a family member to me too. Reporter: The 31-year-old Bynes saying she's drug-free and has enrolled in a fashion school with plans to launch her own collection. I've been going to school lately, fashion school, and I love it. I've learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future. Reporter: But the biggest revelation, Bynes who retired from acting in 2012 sharing she's ready to return to TV. I do miss acting and actually have something surprising to tell you. I'm going to start acting again. Yes. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest notes on some shows I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it. Bynes says she's been sober for almost three years now. Good for her. As for all those driving violations her lawyer says she has fully complied with the conditions of her probation. Interesting, she does not blame Hollywood for this. A lot say young Hollywood is the problem. She said this is my problem. Took personal responsibility. Nice to see her on a fresh, new path. Can't wait to see her back on TV. Thanks, Mara.

