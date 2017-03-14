Transcript for Amazon sued by man claiming his portable iPhone charger exploded

We are back with our big board. Dan Abrams here as well and Dan, this story, a big lawsuit hitting Amazon. It's over this incident we'll show you. A Philadelphia man claimed a portable iPhone charger that he bought from Amazon exploded in his pocket and injured his hand. I can understand why he's suing the company that made it. But why Amazon. Because they have a lot of money. You know, really, the bottom line is typically you do sue the manufacturer. You're right. It's a lot easier to sue the manufacturer. The product was defective. They're responsible. Now, how do you hold someone like Amazon responsible? You got to be able to show they knew or should have known that it was defective in selling it. Typically in this kind of case it would be a national recall, let's say, and they sold it anyway and you say, wait a sec, they were negligent in tipping to sell it. They're saying Amazon had report, et cetera. You need more than anecdotal accounts and you need something firm to try to hold Amazon responsible. Remember, it doesn't necessarily mean that the manufacturer's responsible either because they'll claim I'm sure it wasn't detective. On the Amazon side what kind of defense could we see? For Amazon they'll probably say, you know, we didn't know that this was a problem. We can't be held responsible for this. And on the part of the manufacturer it will be interesting. I'm sure they'll say it's not defective but say this guy had it for nine months. What happened in those nine months. How did he use it? Did he use it properly? What kind of outlets was it plugged into, et cetera. A lot of questions about it over the course of the time when he owned it because he owned it for that period of nine months before this happened. Reached out to Amazon and the manufacturer. They didn't comment but, how much does this ding the brand. I don't think Jeff bezos is losing sleep. Even if it was a problem, there's a history of advertisers, tylenol, many of them, you get ahead of it. Worst case it is a problem and anybody can sue anybody to Dan's point so they're just fine. A lot of questions to be answered. Something else that is coming up about cell phone, right? The cell phone war. It's heating up. A-listers Taylor Swift and Ariana grande, Justin Bieber, just a few signing massive deals with competing mobile networks and now Mark Wahlberg landing a contract with AT&T worth millions of dollars and, Donny, what is going on? Why are they attracted to the stars and the stars to them? The celebrity wars. It's an undifferentiated product, a phone is a phone is a phone. Can you can separate it with a Wahlberg or Taylor Swift, that's the good news. The bad news, a celebrity endorsement works like Matthew mcconaughey, when it's somebody saying buy the phone, here are the minutes, I think consumers turn it off. So I think at the end of the day it's all a wash. I don't think one person is buying a sprint or a Verizon phone because this celebrity is doing it, but once one does it like I said -- ? Spending a lot of money for nothing. What does it mean for the consumer. For the consumer they're still looking for minutes. I always say the consumer is not dumb. The consumer is your wife or your husband or next-door nine. I don't think they say this is Jamie Foxx, I have to have that phone. I think the consumer wants the most minutes for the least amount of dollars and that's what they do. So I think at the end of the day, I don't think it's a huge difference one way or the other. Taylor Swift and mark Wahlberg are doing content deals around the cell phone deals but the competition is fierce. These companies have deep pockets. So how far could this go. Once again for them to spend 10 million is nothing. You know, it is not that big of a deal and I think this is one of those businesses where it's can you top this? So where does it go? The only way if somebody gets Obama, that's a good endorsement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.