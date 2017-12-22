Transcript for Amazon, Walmart battle for Christmas shoppers

Christmas and Amazon and Walmart going head-to-head battling for your Dallas for last-minute gifts and our economicing correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here with the deadlines you need to know. The deadline is obviously Monday. We're basically there, Amy, yes, good morning. It is that special time of year where retailers wage an all-out war to get our attention and money and nowhere more evident than Walmart and Amazon. Two of the most popular destinations for online shoppers and stepped them right up until the last minute, Walmart, you have until December 23rd, 4:00 P.M. To order online and pick it up in store on Christmas eve. With Amazon if you're a prime customer you can sign up for a trial membership and have till Christmas eve at 9:30 A.M. That's right, because, you know, I think Christmas is on a Monday so people think I've got the weekend to get the gift, right? But that's going to be a little tough. Shortcuts for going online. If you are hitting the stores this weekend, Amy, you have to expect malls to be packed. 53% of consumers, about 126 million people plan to shop this weekend on super Saturday which is the last Saturday before Christmas so it's a good idea going to the mall order online, pick it up in store and last-minute shortcuts, some things that never go out of stock, e-books, order them electronically. Specify the date they're delivered by e-mail. Memberships and subscriptions, Spotify, Netflix, all can be purchased online and gift cards, you can send those and there's a list of gift cards up to 20% off. Big discounts on those and finally a number of retailers are doing something new. Target has a gift now option so you choose a gift on their site, it's delivered by e-mail to the recipient. They can adjust and exchange it before it ships so basically an e-mail Christmas morning with the gift but the actual item comes later. You just open your e-mail instead of the gift. Isn't that wonderful? So 2017. Rebecca, thank you. This morning we're switching gears and celebrating the life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.