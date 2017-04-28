Transcript for Amazon's Alexa gets makeover as virtual fashion assistant

You know it's a big board when this man is here, Donny Deutsch, at the table. Cannot wait to talk to you about that story. Yeah, excited. First, Amazon's Alexa. It's get makeover. The tool can hear you. Now she'll be able to see you. No problem here, right? The new echo look. It acts as a virtual fashion assistant to give style advice. It's sparking major privacy concerns. Becky Worley joins us now. I don't know if Alexa would want me to wear these slippers. Maybe I need it. Can you explain the purpose? This is a device squarely aimed at women. The camera connects with your smart phone. It gives you a real-time rear view. Amazon created a device that answers the question, does my butt look big in these pants? You can snap self-fis of your outfits. Catalog them. It comparesout fits and decides what looks better maybe not those slippers. Amazon has given no release date for the product yet. My prediction, once it's out, virtual try-ons of clothing. Superimposing a purse that matches your outfit. Amazon, always helping you buy more from am zon. There are a lot of red flags. They don't know what Amazon will do with the pictures. Have they explained that? They have. The privacy concerns are real. The Amazon echo has a microphone always on. Amazon says the new-look camera is only on when you manually turn it on. Come on, a camera if your bedroom or closet? Can you say hacker bait? Also, you're giving Amazon a lot of information. Your skin color, your measurements, are you pregnant. They say they'll not sell that information to third party marketers. But, robin, you're the most stylish person I know, are you switching over to this device and Deandre is out of the job? No, I'll stick with him. He's giving me a hard time. I'm surprised at sexism. This is not just for women who want to know what their butts look like. Donny, do you want to speak out? Mic and I could use this. Don't throw me in there. Thank you, Becky. Donny, you're here because of this Heineken, their pull off on politics. On the heels of the controversial Kendall Jenner ad by Pepsi, the beer giant is trying to succeed where pepty didn't. A social experiment. Bringing together people with opposele spoes opposing social views. Nem nichl today is man hating. I would describe myself a feminist 100%. That's not right. You can't, you're a man. Be man. Or you're a female, be a female. Let me help you. Attention, please now stand to watch a short film. Feminism today is definitely an excuse for man-hating. Transgender, it is var odd. I am -- a daughter. A wife. I am, transgender. You now have a choice. You may go. Or you can stay and discuss your differences over a beer. Yeah, beer and discuss. I've been brought up in a way where, everything's black and white. But life isn't black and white. I got chills. Pretty pi powerful. Very powerful. This is part of a broader marketing campaign. What is Heineken trying to do? Is it effective? Is. Bravo. I was watching everybody in the studio. This contrasts with Pepsi. There's a thing now called commercials with a conscience. That is the zeitgeist. Pepsi did it wrong. Give Pepsi to a police officer and he won't get in a fight with black lives matter protester. Versus Heineken. Displaying this message, hey, we're not so different. They don't overplay their hand. It's not like Heineken is solving a problem. They had them building a bar together. Then there was a reason. Sit down, talk it over. Marvelous message. That's whit it's so effective. And the big difference teen the two. Pepsi was laughable to say that a soft drink is going sol a problem. This was done with such a deft touch. It's a beautiful message. As an ad guy, I very rarely see ads that have a true impact on who we are and how we behave. Great athds hold up. Every parent should show this to their child. I agree. This is an important piece of communication. Maybe it's the future of advertising. It's a four-minute ad. We have more in common than not. Thank you, Donny. Coming up, a parenting alert about the family who took their popular YouTube videos so far. The authorities got involved. Come on back. Just press "Clean"

